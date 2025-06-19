Hiker baffled after discovering strange object on nature trail: 'It was handed to me by a child'

A hiker asked the r/whatisit subreddit where a metal object found on a local trail came from.

In a post, the OP shared several images of the object, explaining, "Found on a local nature trail. … There are rubber o-rings/seals on either end of the center portion."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP turned to Reddit for help because not even image identification software could not accurately identify the small metal object.

Commenters came to the rescue, identifying the object as a piece from a broken vape cartridge.

Vapes and other e-cigarette products have become a growing issue as they gain popularity.

So-called disposable vapes are anything but, as they are not biodegradable and often end up in landfills or scattered in random places.

The plastic, metal, and rubber used to make vapes pose risks when they are carelessly littered. Countless stories have been shared of vapes puncturing car tires, and wild animals can mistake the brightly colored objects for food.

Beyond these risks, the waste is unsightly and can ruin the visual appeal of a park or forest.

Vapes were intended to help smokers wean off cigarettes. Unfortunately, they gained popularity because young adults and teenagers were using them as a gateway to smoking.

Vapes and other cigarette alternatives contain harmful drugs and chemicals that are not good for human lungs. Even worse, they are often addictive because of their nicotine content.

The comment section was filled with reactions to this disappointing sight. One user advised, "510 threaded 1g vape cart … Don't grab stuff you don't know about, fellow dudes."

"It was handed to me by a child who hates litter. And now that I type that, it sounds even worse," the OP said in a reply.

"Yeah, it's a cart for THC for sure," another user said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.