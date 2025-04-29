Officials consider major effort to prevent businesses from poisoning neighborhoods: 'It's literally haunting us'

"We are pushing the needle of what people can try to achieve in their own communities."

For a group of environmental activists in Chicago, the city is more than just where they work — it's where they live, too. Which is why they are fighting to pass an ordinance that would protect fellow residents in low-income neighborhoods.

In May 2023, Chicago reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to settle a multiyear investigation into allegations of environmental racism. According to HUD, the city had discriminated against its residents by allowing polluting businesses to move into low-income communities of color.

As part of the settlement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot agreed that the local government would reform its planning, zoning, and land-use practices.

Two years later, an advisory board composed of environmental activists in Chicago is pushing for the city to stand behind that agreement. A proposed city ordinance will seek to change how businesses can set up shop throughout the city, according to Grist. The measure would require Chicago officials to evaluate the potential impact on public health as well as the pollution burden on communities before approving new industrial projects.

A city "environmental justice" board would be created to give vulnerable communities a voice in the decision-making process. As part of the massive layoffs affecting federal workers, the Trump Administration has also cut many environmental justice programs.

Gina Ramirez, the Natural Resources Defense Council's Midwest director of environmental health, emphasized the importance of sticking up for low-income communities. "The Trump Administration is trying to erase history," said Ramirez. "You can't erase our industrial past. It's literally haunting us."

In a 2023 report from The Guardian, Chicago's South and West side locations were deemed the third-most polluted regions in the United States. The city boasts several neighborhoods that exceed most PM2.5 standards.

PM2.5 air pollution, which consists of very fine particulate matter, can have several detrimental health effects, including respiratory issues, cardiovascular problems, and even an increased mortality rate.

Southeast Environmental Task Force co-executive director Oscar Sanchez offered a positive take on the advisory board's actions. "We are pushing the needle of what people can try to achieve in their own communities," Sanchez said.

