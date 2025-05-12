Officials announce innovative plan to revitalize one of the poorest towns in America: 'Super excited about what's possible'

"I am convinced I have more work to do with my town."

Canary Media reported that a rural North Carolina mayor is revitalizing one of the United States' poorest towns by taking part in the clean energy transition.

In 2022, Mayor Mondale Robinson was elected to office in the town where he grew up. He foresees clean energy playing a key role in the economic stability and freedom his community deserves. How does he plan to go about it? A solar farm, a modern substation, and an energy-efficiency "storefront" for the community to learn more about making their homes more energy-efficient are all on the list.

Robinson understands the connection between green energy industries and community independence. "It's also going to help our people … live a life with dignity," he said. With an uncertain political environment and supply chain, disadvantaged and underrepresented communities and cities are more vulnerable than ever.

At least with their own renewable energy plants and other resources, Enfield and similar towns can have reliable power to manage their own homes, schools, businesses, and emergency staff, regardless of what goes on in other parts of the country. As Robinson exclaimed, "I'm super excited about what's possible."

He told Canary Media that, in Enfield, "households of four people are living on $24,000 a year." That can change with new jobs that a three- to five-megawatt solar farm on 20 acres of land can produce in production, installation, and maintenance. It can also reduce the town's excessive energy burden that creates "average winter electric bills of $650 a month," per Enfield's finance director.

With the proposed Enfield Energy Center, homeowners can get energy audits similar to those organizations like EnergySage. Per Canary Media, North Carolina launched its own electrification incentive program called Energy Saver North Carolina, which provides rebates for low- and moderate-income homes. Home energy audits can inform people about where their home energy loss is taking place. Rebates can offset the costs of installing energy-efficient appliances like induction stoves, solar panels, and chargers for electric vehicles.

Robinson mentioned the severe asthma his little brother had that kept him hospitalized most of fourth grade. Asthma is often triggered by air pollution, but a town reliant on clean solar energy can benefit from reduced harmful carbon pollution that helps everyone breathe easier.

While the mayor has a lot on his plate, he's not giving up anytime soon. He'll be running for reelection in the fall because "I am convinced I have more work to do with my town."

