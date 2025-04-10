Firm lands near-$1B deal to develop record-breaking solar farm: 'The largest solar energy project in the state's history'

Solar energy in New York got a big boost with the announcement of a $950 million contract to construct the state's largest solar farm, and the program has now broken ground, according to PV Magazine. Greenbacker Renewable Energy secured the deal to build the 500-megawatt installation in Genesee County. Work has already begun, and the project is scheduled to come online in 2026.

The scheme is one of 23 major projects that New York State Governor Kathy Hochul greenlit to provide 2.3 gigawatts of clean energy in December 2024. The Empire State is targeting to get 70% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

As the fastest-growing renewable energy source in the country, solar energy will be a key part of realizing that ambition. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, solar energy capacity nationwide was projected to grow by 38% from 2023 to 2024.

The solar farm will help raise New York's ranking for solar energy from eighth to fifth in the nation within five years. While New York has consistently ranked among the top solar states in the United States, it's still a fair way behind the top three. California, Texas, and Florida enjoy the highest capacity while Nevada is the pound-for-pound solar champion.

Rooftop solar panels are becoming incredibly popular in the United States, regardless of the household's political affiliation. With substantial environmental and economic benefits, there's something for everyone when it comes to solar energy.

The main sticking point for most is the upfront costs, but there are state and federal incentives to help with that. EnergySage offers some useful tools for getting started.

Large infrastructure projects like the one built by Greenbacker, combined with small-scale home improvements, will go a long way to fostering clean energy in the United States.

Greenbacker's CEO, Charles Wheeler, said of the deal, "We're proud to be both the owner of the largest solar energy project in the state's history and a driving force in accelerating its ambitious clean energy goals."

