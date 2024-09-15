This company can help you save 30% on new rooftop solar panels — but this deal won't last forever

If you're looking to switch to a cheaper energy source such as solar, it can be overwhelming to know what your best option is and if you're getting the right price on your panels. There are dozens upon dozens of articles advising on this very subject.

That's where EnergySage comes in — and it can help you maximize your savings before tax incentives for solar systems are reduced. The company offers a marketplace for those wanting to switch to more affordable clean energy options, and it helps them find the best prices, all for free.

EnergySage is similar to websites comparing insurance prices or hotel and flight deals. You can browse the offers in your area to make sure you're getting the best prices on energy solutions, including heat pumps and solar panels. Not only can it help people save 20-30% on solar panels, but it also has advisers to aid you in your decision-making process.

Switching to solar panels can save you a lot of money. According to EnergySage, it can save you between $28,000 and $120,000 on electricity bills over the lifetime of the panels.

EnergySage's free tools make it easy for you to find the cheapest and best option for your situation. Furthermore, because of the Inflation Reduction Act, you can save 30% with tax incentives, per Forbes. The tax incentives do start to fall in 2033, so taking advantage of them before that happens will also help give you the best possible price.

Switching to clean energy is good for the planet in addition to your wallet.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

According to ZenEnergy, the toxic gases released into the atmosphere from dirty energy are harmful to our health. They have been linked to several health issues, including bronchitis, heart attack, asthma, pneumonia, cancer, and allergies.

However, when more people switch to solar power and other renewable energies, fewer polluting gases are released into the atmosphere.

Recently, EnergySage expanded its service to all 50 states and Washington, D.C. So, it can help even more people find the right clean energy options.

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.