Homeowners across the nation are using this tool to save big on solar panels: 'We make pricing transparent'

A growing contingent of homeowners are discovering that installing solar panels doesn't have to be a complicated ordeal, as more competition in the marketplace is now met with easier ways to compare them, like an Expedia for solar power.

The scoop

Solar panels are a proven way to cut more than $1,000 off your electric bills annually at a time when energy prices are on the rise.

However, with plenty of options to choose from, it can be challenging to know where to start. That's where EnergySage's free tools can help. The online marketplace simplifies the search process, connecting people nationwide with quotes from trusted installers.

"We make pricing transparent," president and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

What's more, EnergySage protects your peace by forgoing sales calls unless you request them. Educational tools and Energy Advisors are available to aid your process.

While some renters may not be able to install their own panels, community solar is an option in many locations. If it's unavailable in your area, you can request for EnergySage to notify you if anything changes.

How it's helping

A recent CNET survey found that 78% of Americans are concerned about home energy costs, with nearly one-third of respondents relying on financing options, including credit cards, loans, and payment plans, to make ends meet.

Solar panels can help. While the upfront cost can be a turnoff for some, the long-term savings are undeniable, and now it's easier than ever to find the best deal.

The panels not only reduce electric bills but also contribute to a healthier, cooler future because, unlike dirty fuels, sun power doesn't generate planet-warming pollution, which has been linked to health problems like asthma.

Other ways to reduce utility bills and help our environment include ensuring your home has adequate insulation, upgrading to smart home technology, and taking advantage of Inflation Reduction Act tax credits to transition to energy-efficient appliances.

What everyone's saying

It's difficult to find customer complaints about EnergySafe's free tools. The Boston-based company has a 4.8 out of 5.0 rating across over 1,000 reviews from Google members and a 96% satisfaction score on Facebook.

The few negative reviews there are appear to center primarily on those who had a bad installation experience from a contractor, so it's important to note that there are many businesses within EnergySage's marketplace in a similar way to how there are many hotels within Expedia's. EnergySage does provide indications of reviews for each specific company you may seek to work with, though.

As the overall scores indicate, most reviews of the solar marketplace tool are positive, which makes sense given how much of a no-brainer investment solar panels truly are, regardless of how you get them.

"EnergySage was very helpful — I would say an essential — resource," one Google reviewer wrote. "Without the clear, specific and well organized information EnergySage provided, and given the size of the financial commitment and the many factors to consider, I seriously doubt whether I could have navigated the welter of options to get to the point where I was able to follow through with my choice to go solar."

"After a great experience of seamless project proposal process and engagement … we continue to see high quality staff with deep knowledge and customer service care from EnergyStage," another wrote.

