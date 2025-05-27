US officials reverse decision to shut down massive $5 billion wind farm project off New York coast — here's why

"This project delivers on the energy ambitions shared by the United States and New York."

Reuters reported that the Trump administration lifted a ban last week on a $5 billion wind energy project off the coast of New York that could bring power to half a million homes as soon as 2027.

Empire Wind, a wind farm project from Norwegian company Equinor, is slated to have over 130 wind turbines and provide renewable power to New York. In Spring 2024, construction began in the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

As the fourth largest source of electricity generation in the United States, wind is an important element to our energy systems. Projects like this only help to grow clean energy, as coastal wind farms blend marine engineering with renewable energy technology to power thousands of homes.

Offshore wind is a powerful tool in the fight against climate change. Some opponents to offshore wind farms say that they disrupt the environment. However, according to Environment America, no whales have been harmed by offshore wind and the main issue is the noise during the construction process, which is also an issue with offshore drilling, in addition to the massive additional environmental problems that come with harvesting fossil fuels from the earth — especially the risk for accidental spills or explosions.

The project is also stimulating the economy, as it is anticipated that the wind farm will bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area.

However, alongside this win for wind energy is the potential revival of a natural gas pipeline that had previously been stopped. According to Reuters, the Constitution pipeline would bring gas from Pennsylvania into New York, though it is unclear if the company involved, Williams, will absolutely pursue it. Clean Technica reported on May 24 that the agreement should clear a hurdle for the pipeline, but it's not a certainty that it will proceed.

In order to mitigate the worst effects of human-caused climate change, the world needs to move away from dirty energy sources like gas and embrace cleaner, renewable energy like wind and solar. These processes take advantage of natural energy and do not require constant drilling or mining for new materials to burn into the air.

One of the best ways for individuals to take advantage of clean energy innovations is to install solar panels. Solar panels, especially when coupled with energy storage technology, can significantly reduce your energy bills and make your home more energy resilient.

If you want to take the next step to install solar energy at your own home, EnergySage provides a free platform to compare quotes from vetted local installers and can help to save around $10,000 on installations.

According to Equinor, the Empire Wind project is currently over 30% complete, bringing the farm closer to providing power to many in New York.

"This project delivers on the energy ambitions shared by the United States and New York by providing a vital new source of power to the region," Molly Morris, President of Equinor Wind US, said in a press release.

