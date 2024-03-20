Two critical offshore wind projects are making a comeback in one state — here's why this is so important

The projects' revival is an exciting step forward in the transition to a cleaner, greener future.

Two major offshore wind projects are making a comeback in New York, putting the state on track to meet its ambitious renewable-energy goals. These projects' revival is an exciting step forward in the transition to a cleaner, greener future.

The Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind 1 projects, totaling 1.7 gigawatts of capacity, were just selected by Governor Kathy Hochul in New York's latest offshore wind auction. While the projects had previously secured contracts in 2019, the developers chose to rebid them under new terms to adapt to today's economic realities.

These offshore wind farms will be a game-changer for New York. The 924-megawatt Sunrise Wind and 810-megawatt Empire Wind 1 projects will generate enough clean electricity to power hundreds of thousands of homes. Equally important: They will create thousands of good-paying jobs in construction, manufacturing, operations, and maintenance.

Building renewable-energy infrastructure has never been more critical for our climate, our health, and our economy. Offshore wind development is believed to help New York achieve 9 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2035, meeting 30% of the state's electricity needs. It puts New York on the path to 100% carbon-free power by 2040.

For everyday New Yorkers, the impact will be profound. Turning to pollution-free offshore wind means cleaner air to breathe, especially for vulnerable communities burdened by carbon pollution. These turbines off the coast will produce clean power that will make keeping the lights on more affordable and dependable.

"Offshore wind is foundational to our fight against climate change," Governor Hochul said during the projects' announcement. "These awards demonstrate our national leadership to advance a zero-emissions electric grid at the best value to New Yorkers."

White House Deputy National Climate Advisor Mary Frances Repko was equally enthusiastic, saying: "The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to partner with leaders like Governor Hochul and other governors across the country to build on unprecedented offshore wind efforts — from permitting projects and leasing wind energy areas, to catalyzing a Made in America supply chain, to expanding port and transmission infrastructure."

By greenlighting these two landmark projects, New York is showing America what's possible when we harness offshore wind's massive potential. With determination and ingenuity, we can power our future in a way that protects our planet and uplifts our communities.

