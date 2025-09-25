Elon Musk sparks backlash with 'inflammatory' comments at political rally: 'Violence is coming'

Elon Musk stirred controversy again, this time for remarks made via video link at a massive far-right, anti-immigration rally in the United Kingdom, The Guardian reported. Speaking to a London crowd that officials estimated to include as many as 150,000 people, Musk told those gathered that "violence is coming" and "you either fight back or you die."

Through a spokesperson, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly condemned Musk's comments, saying: "The U.K. is a fair, tolerant, and decent country. The last thing the British people want is this sort of dangerous and inflammatory language."

What happened?

The crowd gathered at an event in mid-September organized by right-wing figure Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the pseudonym Tommy Robinson. The audience injured 26 police officers, and more than two dozen attendees were arrested, according to The Guardian.

"We must have revolutionary government change," Musk told the crowd during a virtual Q&A with Robinson, CNN reported. "This really requires everyone to sort of marshal the people, to take charge, reform the government, and make sure that you actually have a government that is for the people, by the people."

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The video appearance was not Musk's first foray into U.K. politics. During previous anti-immigrant riots in the country, Musk proclaimed that "civil war is inevitable," per CNN.

Government officials from across the political spectrum condemned the rallygoers' violence. Right-wing political figure Nigel Farage, one of the chief voices behind the Brexit referendum, called the injuries to police officers "horrendous," The Guardian reported.

"I feared something like that would happen. But I repeat the vast majority of people that turned up were good, ordinary, decent people," Farage added.

Why is it important?

Musk, one of the richest people in the world, has engaged in polarizing political activities in several countries, including Germany and the United States. Given his wealth and popularity, Musk has the potential to have an outsized impact.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, called on Starmer to ban government contracts with Tesla in response to Musk's provocations, according to PBS.

Musk's continued involvement in right-wing politics has come as Tesla's sales have plummeted across Europe, with many analysts arguing that his anti-immigrant, pro-authoritarian rhetoric has turned off EV purchasers, many of whom identify as being on the left side of the political spectrum.

In some countries, such as Sweden, new registrations of Tesla vehicles have dropped by upward of 80%, per Reuters.

"It's marketing 101: Don't involve yourself in politics," Robert Passikoff, a New York-based brand consultant, previously told PBS. "People will stop buying your products."

Even some Tesla owners agree.

"I don't even want to drive it," said John Parnell, a California resident who drives a Model 3. "He's destroying a brand with his politics."

While Tesla for years has dominated the U.S. market for electric vehicles, with so many alternative options available today, it is unclear whether Musk's actions have hurt EV sales overall.

What's being done about it?

In the U.K., politicians and citizens pushed back against the characterization of their country by Musk and Robinson.

"We will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the color of their skin," Starmer posted on X, the Musk-owned social media platform, according to CNN.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.