Tesla defies major market headwinds with its strongest weekly performance so far this quarter — here's what you need to know

During the first week of September, 14,300 Tesla insurance registrations were posted in China, which was a 14.4% increase over the previous week, as reported by Teslarati.

It was Tesla's highest weekly performance of the third quarter, though its sales have been declining in the first half of 2025. Overall, the Q3 numbers are up 41.3% over Q2 in China.

The week's sales included 5,000 Model 3s and 8,400 Model Ys, including the first 900 newly launched Model Y L units. The Model Y L has been attracting a lot of attention in China, and registrations of the model are expected to increase as more units are delivered. The Model Y L is a six-seat version of the Model Y and has an extended wheelbase.

The Model Y L has received over 120,000 orders since its launch in China, per Teslarati.

Although Tesla sales have been declining, overall EV sales have been on the rise. If the Model Y L continues to sell well, it may help Tesla recover its sales numbers.

Owning an EV means lower maintenance costs and saying goodbye to high fuel prices, but there can be even greater cost savings for EV owners who install solar panels rather than relying on the grid and charging stations.

The more drivers switch from gas-powered vehicles to EVs, the better it is for the environment. As EVs become more affordable and the charging infrastructure expands, more car buyers become comfortable with the idea of owning an EV.

Larger models, such as the Model Y L, that meet the needs of families can also contribute to widespread adoption.

