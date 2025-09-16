Tesla owner stunned after discovering mysterious damage to vehicle: 'Done with force'

A Reddit user took to the r/TeslaSupport subreddit to ask about next steps regarding damage to their electric vehicle that was potentially caused by vandalism.

The image shared to the subreddit shows a large crack on the user's car roof window. While they were able to narrow down the time of the incident to around Aug. 23, 2025, after checking their house security camera, their Tesla Sentry Mode camera did not capture anything revealing the cause of the dent.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They believe it could have been caused by something falling onto the roof, or more likely, it was yet another case of EV vandalism, which is becoming increasingly common, especially against Tesla.

Most commenters agreed that this is more likely a case of vandalism, given the extent of the damage.

"That had to be something rather weighty, or done with force, to put such a deep dent in the metalwork!" one wrote.

"Someone hit it with a hammer. You can see the rust from the head in the dent," another pointed out.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

While vandalism against EVs can generally be done for myriad reasons, such as anti-EV sentiment directed at how the production of lithium-ion batteries pollutes the environment to extract needed minerals, Tesla vandalism is primarily rooted in resentment toward CEO Elon Musk for his unfavorable political actions.

These developments have affected the reputation of both the company and Musk himself — as reported by Newsweek and Yahoo Finance, respectively — which could easily motivate people to act in this manner. However, this behavior will only make the transition to cleaner fuel sources and the adoption of EVs even more difficult.

A report from the Environmental Protection Agency lists transportation as the most significant source of planet-heating pollution in the U.S., which can also cause a host of health problems for citizens.

EVs don't contribute to this issue because they do not produce tailpipe pollution, so EV adoption is essential for lowering rising global temperatures. Not only that, but the process of mining for resources to develop EV batteries is getting cleaner by the day, and more investment will only lead to greater innovation that will circumvent any issues with the process in the long run.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



