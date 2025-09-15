Tesla sees encouraging results after launching new Robotaxi app: 'Genuine consumer interest'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to expand the Robotaxi service to more people across the U.S.

The Tesla Robotaxi app has been launched for the general public, and the downloads so far are proving that this high-tech endeavor may be just what the people want.

According to Teslarati, the app was released on September 4 and is available in both Austin, Texas, and the Bay Area in California. The release follows a two-and-a-half-month testing period carried out by select Tesla influencers.

Advancements by Tesla, such as its Robotaxi program and supervised Full Self-Driving software, have been effective in keeping the EV company in the zeitgeist despite fluctuating sales across 2025. The success in consumer downloads on the Robotaxi app has proved the public's interest.

"Today's Tesla Robotaxi App downloads outpaced Uber across all rolling 30 day periods by 40% and bested Waymo's best download day ever by >6x," said Brett Winton (@wintonARK) of ARK Invest on X, per Teslarati.

"Waymo is more expensive than Uber, the robotaxi is cheaper than Uber," commented one Teslarati reader. "So this might be genuine consumer interest."

Though the Robotaxi service is still limited, you don't need an autonomous car ride to reap the benefits of an electric vehicle. Owning an EV comes with a range of benefits, from saving drivers money on maintenance to not requiring dirty fuels to run, which helps keep the Earth a bit cleaner with every ride compared to gas-powered cars.

To take your EV to the next eco-friendly and wallet-friendly level, installing solar panels is a great move. Since fueling with solar energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid, this renewable energy integration is a must.

If you aren't sure where to start with solar, EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

While there is a waitlist to fully join the Robotaxi service due to limited vehicles, the taxi fleet is expanding, and users are already being admitted from the waitlist.

