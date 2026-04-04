Tesla sales rise as national average gas price surpasses $4

Other automakers are also seeing increased interest in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Tesla is seeing a rebound in sales, fueled in part by rising gas prices that are pushing more drivers to consider electric vehicles.

According to The New York Times, the automaker delivered 358,023 vehicles globally in the first quarter of 2026, up from 336,681 during the same period last year.

The increase was reported as the national average price of gas climbed above $4 per gallon at the start of April, driven in part by geopolitical tensions linked to the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran.

For consumers, the shift is significant: higher fuel costs can add hundreds of dollars to annual driving expenses.

While Tesla's growth fell short of analysts' expectations, it stands out because buyers no longer have access to federal tax credits that once reduced EV costs by up to $7,500.

The rebound also follows a challenging 2025, when Tesla's sales slowed due to pricing pressures, rising competition, and fallout from Tesla CEO Elon Musk's political interventions.

Other automakers are also seeing increased interest in electric and hybrid vehicles.

As The Times noted, Hyundai reported a 13% jump in U.S. sales of its Ioniq 5 in March, while Kia saw its electric models surge 30% in the first quarter. Even as overall sales declined, General Motors reported a 20% increase in EV sales within its Cadillac division.

Car-shopping platforms are noticing the trend as well. CarGurus reported a 31% spike in EV searches in March, alongside a 15% increase in hybrid interest.

"Shoppers are gravitating toward more practical, affordable options as costs rise across the board," said Kevin Roberts, director of economic and market intelligence at CarGurus, per The Times.

While EVs sometimes cost more upfront than gas-guzzling cars, they can make up the difference through lower fuel and maintenance costs over time.

Charging at home is far cheaper than relying on public stations, saving drivers hundreds of dollars annually. Qmerit provides free, instant estimates for installing Level 2 home chargers, making the transition more accessible.

Pairing an EV with solar panels can unlock even greater savings, as generating your own electricity is cheaper than drawing from the grid. TCD's Solar Explorer helps you compare vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations. EnergySage is another resource that streamlines the process of comparing quotes.

"It's just kind of hard to defy gravity if there's a better product that has better drive characteristics, much lower maintenance, and lower total cost of ownership," said Jon McNeill, a General Motors board member, per The Times.

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