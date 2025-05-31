Range Rover stuns industry with bold EV redesign revealed in sneak-peek images: 'The upgrades are designed to help [it] stand apart'

"They could also help it compete with others in the segment, like the Porsche Macan Electric."

As more car manufacturers dip their toes in the electric vehicle market, an upcoming electric Range Rover is supposed to hit the market later this year, with incredible upgrades and advancements, as revealed in photos and a video of pre-release vehicles.

An article by Electrek revealed that the company will be releasing its first electric SUV in 2025, as a new take on its Velar SUV with new aesthetics and an 800V platform, as opposed to the more commonly used 400V platform. With the higher voltage platform, you can expect an SUV with an 800V platform to have more power and faster charging, according to DriveElectric.

Furthermore, the upgrades, per the spy shots of the new EV, suggest it will be a bigger, more SUV-like vehicle. "The upgrades are designed to help the Velar stand apart from the Sport and Evoque models. They could also help it compete with others in the segment, like the Porsche Macan Electric," Electrek reported.

The turn toward electric is clear, and the continued release of new vehicles is evidence. Other carmakers, like Chevrolet with the Blazer EV, and Mercedes-Benz with its Vision V concept EV, are staking their claim on the EV market.

With continuous upgrades and, in turn, price drops on used EVs, the time is now to switch to an electric vehicle. While gas-powered cars use dirty fuels, which require continuous maintenance, EVs have no tailpipe pollution and will save you tons of money from not having routine gas or oil changes and higher maintenance costs.

While pushback on the environmental benefits of EVs includes the need for mining materials for their batteries' production, sources say we are digging about 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy sources out of the Earth every year, and would only need to dig up roughly 30 million tons of minerals annually for the clean energy transition. Plus, unlike dirty fuels, the minerals needed for lithium batteries in EVs are reusable.

Solar panels are a phenomenal implementation to further maximize your savings and earth-consciousness while driving your EV. EnergySage is an easy, free resource to help you compare quotes and estimates on solar installation that can save you money on EV charging.

Upon the announcement of the first fully electric Range Rover SUV, 57,000 people were already on the waitlist as of January 2025, according to Electrek.

