Details about recent Taylor Swift trip spark outrage among locals: 'The majority suffer the most'

It costs less to park a private jet at the Edinburgh Airport than it does for a car to pick up everyday arrivals.

Figures calculated by The Times found that it costs £18 ($24) an hour to park a car near the terminal. Contrastingly, parking a private jet is cheaper, at only about £15 ($20) an hour.

When Taylor Swift landed in Edinburgh in 2024, The Times noted she paid less to park her plane than a regular driver pays to park their car.

Critics told the publication that the comparison highlights something has "clearly gone awry," as parking a private jet should cost more than what everyday people must pay to leave a car briefly at the airport.

This report comes at a time when criticism of private jets is on the rise. Research summarized by the BBC revealed that in 2023, private flights contributed to 17.2 million tons of carbon dioxide, which is the same as 3.7 million petrol cars being driven over a year.

It was also found that one hour of flying a private jet can release more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than the average person produces in a year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Private flights are also criticized for environmental inequality, as the ultra-wealthy flying privately has tremendous repercussions on the planet through air pollution.

Greenpeace UK explained that private jet usage contributes "disproportionately to emissions, exacerbating the climate crisis, while the majority suffer the most from its consequences."

The organization has urged governments to impose heavier regulations on private travel through larger taxes. Further, tightening restrictions on private air travel will highlight a dedication to environmental protection.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport told The Times that the comparison was misleading and that "Car parking prices are demand-led and vary depending on how far in advance they are booked."

Still, drivers are angry, especially as it seems prices for average people are going up while those for the rich remain affordable. This both harms the working classes and the environment, as research published in the journal Nature Climate Change noted that the richest 10% in the world are responsible for two-thirds of planetary warming.

"It hits families the hardest, particularly in peak summer holiday season, where using public transport isn't a viable option," Scott Dixon, a consumer expert who runs the Complaints Resolver website, told The Times.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.