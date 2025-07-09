Former employee sparks debate after revealing recycling center's upsetting policy: 'Shame'

A former employee of an e-waste drop-off center revealed a baffling policy that prevented them from recovering any value from coveted vintage equipment.

What's happening?

The Reddit user shared a photo of at least 10 discarded cathode-ray tube TVs in the r/crt subreddit and wrote, "Shame none of this stuff can be taken and saved."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I worked here years ago and it's always been policy that nothing electronic can be taken once disposed. There were so many cool tvs I would've saved," they shared.

Another Redditor instantly spotted an old CRT they would have loved to give a second chance to, exclaiming, "I want that beast of Mitsubishi CS-35405!!!"

"I would gut the big TV and rebuild the cabinet with [an] LCD," another tech-savvy person said.

Why is e-waste management important?

Unfortunately, it is common for electronics to end up in e-waste disposal bins or as unregulated waste at illegal dumping sites. According to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) Global E-waste Monitor, poor e-waste recycling practices resulted in $62 billion worth of recoverable natural resources being lost in 2022.

What's more, less than 25% of e-waste has been properly collected and recycled, suggesting that communities worldwide are being exposed to hazardous substances contained in e-waste, like mercury, which is linked to brain and nervous system damage.

Why would an e-waste drop-off site prevent employees from taking items?

E-waste disposal regulations can vary from city to city, but Redditors in the OP's r/crt thread had plenty of theories based on their own experiences.

One person speculated that the e-waste disposal site was protecting its interests, as customers might be upset if they learned that employees were taking their old electronics for free after they had paid a drop-off fee.

Another believed it was a liability issue given the toxic substances and fire risk associated with e-waste. A third shared a hopeful tale, noting their e-waste recycler prohibits scavenging because it has a contract with a local business to recoup anything of value from the pile.

Whatever the reason for this particular drop-off center's policy, one commenter was saddened by the unnecessary waste they perceived at e-waste facilities, saying, "I hate going just because it breaks me seeing so many awesome vintage electronics getting tossed."

What's being done to reduce e-waste more broadly?

UNITAR's 2024 Global E-waste Monitor found that more governments are introducing policies to address the issue. In 2023, 81 countries had e-waste legislation compared to 78 in 2019.

While e-waste recovery remains a challenge, and more needs to be done, you can also do your part to help keep electronics out of landfills and prevent valuable resources from being wasted.

Some facilities charge drop-off fees depending on the type of equipment, but Recycle Nation can help you determine whether there's a no-cost option near you.

Meanwhile, major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Costco, and Apple offer e-cycling, and your unwanted electronics may even be eligible for store credit.

Trashie is another company offering consumers a way to declutter with minimal effort. It's Tech Take Back Box, which has a QR code to redeem a free shipping label, can hold up to 10 pounds of electronics, and you'll earn TrashieCash to spend on rewards from popular brands.

