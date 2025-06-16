Gamer stunned after family member makes dangerous suggestion about old device: 'I was just blown away'

An individual sifting through their old electronics received a shocking piece of advice from a family member — and if they followed through, everything literally could have gone up in flames.

What's happening?

A Redditor explained in r/spicypillows — a community dedicated to discussing swollen batteries — that their aunt suggested they get rid of a Nintendo 3DS lithium battery "looking like it had packed on a few pounds" by throwing it into the garbage.

"Yikes, never throw lithium batteries in the trash, they can cause a fire in the garbage truck," one person responded, to which another replied, "Or at waste facility," noting the fire risk as well.

"I was just blown away that she would suggest something so reckless," the OP added.

Why is this important?

If used and disposed of properly, lithium batteries rarely cause fires. However, when people send them to processing facilities unequipped to handle them, they can become damaged, turning them into a significant fire hazard, as the Environmental Protection Agency explains.

The fact that the OP's battery was swollen also indicates its integrity was compromised, making it more likely to burst into flames. The EPA recommends storing damaged batteries in fire suppressants like sand and contacting the appropriate authorities to determine a disposal plan.

Beyond the immediate fire risk in certain situations, throwing away lithium batteries and other electronics rather than recouping their valuable materials causes around $57 billion in losses every year, per EY. Moreover, forgoing recycling increases the demand for virgin material to manufacture more electronics, resulting in additional energy consumption and harmful pollution.

Does Nintendo do anything to help gamers recycle old technology?

Nintendo offers a free recycling Take Back Program for much of its hardware, software, accessories, rechargeable batteries, and other electronic components.

According to the company, consumers in the United States and Canada can email takebackprogram@noa.nintendo.com to receive instructions and a pre-paid shipping label.

How can I safely get rid of old electronics more broadly?

Even though e-waste is a pressing concern given that it is one of the fastest-growing waste streams globally and can leach toxic chemicals and substances into our environment, there are plenty of programs to help you keep your old electronics out of landfills — and safely recycle.

Trashie will even reward you for doing so. After purchasing a Tech Take Back Box, you just load it up with up to 10 pounds of unwanted electronics and ship it back to Trashie with your free shipping label. In return, you'll receive TrashieCash to spend on offers from popular brands.

Just note that Trashie doesn't accept loose batteries due to safety risks. The EPA and Earth911 are resources that can help you find facilities for batteries near you. Other major brands that offer rewards programs for old electronics include Amazon, Apple, and Best Buy.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.