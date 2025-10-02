Over 14,000 residents apply for lucrative e-bike rebates after officials roll out program — here's how much is up for grabs

Riding an e-bike to work is a great way to get exercise and save money.

For the second year in a row, an e-bike voucher pilot program in Minnesota proved hugely popular with residents, as more than 14,000 people applied for a $750 voucher toward a new e-bike. Among the applicants, nearly 2,800 were selected by lottery to receive the voucher, according to Axios Twin Cities.

"The Electric-Assisted Bicycle Rebate (e-Bike Rebate) is designed to reduce the cost for eligible Minnesota residents to buy a new e-bike at approved retailers," the program's website states. "Total rebates are limited to $2 million for 2025."

In order to qualify, residents had to prove their incomes were below certain thresholds or that they qualified as a person with a disability. The income caps were $78,000 for a married couple filing jointly, $62,000 for a head of household, and $41,000 for all other individuals.

Several changes were made to the program. In 2024, the vouchers were worth up to $1,500 and were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, there were no income limits to qualify, per Axios Twin Cities.

However, in 2024, the program website crashed as people rushed to be among the first to apply, leading lawmakers to choose the lottery process for 2025, according to Axios.

Furthermore, lawmakers placed a cap on income for eligible residents after 40% of all vouchers went to residents who made more than $100,000 per year and roughly half of all vouchers went to people who made more than $80,000, the Minnesota Reformer reported.

Riding an e-bike to work is a great way to get exercise while also saving money on gas, tolls, and parking. E-bikes are also responsible for far less planet-overheating pollution per mile than vehicles, and e-bikes do not spew toxins such as carbon monoxide and particulate matter into your neighborhood.

