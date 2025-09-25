State officials consider opening up bike trails to electric vehicles amid surge in e-bike sales: 'Will help even more people enjoy ... multi-use trails'

Maryland is considering legislation that would improve access to its 1,400 miles of trails, potentially revolutionizing travel for budget- and eco-conscious commuters.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that riders of pedal-assisted electric bikes may soon be able to enjoy the state's popular trails. Previously, e-bikes could only operate on roadways and in parking lots, but the state noted that the potential change in legislation is linked to a rise in e-bikes' popularity.

As the media release noted, the Department of Energy found that e-bike sales quadrupled between 2019 and 2022.

Switching to e-bikes for weekday commutes can save riders around $800 each year, and multiple studies suggest e-bike users get more exercise than people using standard bicycles.

All in all, this adds up to happier, healthier neighborhoods — particularly when you consider that the average gas-powered vehicle releases more than 10,000 pounds of toxic, planet-warming pollution into the atmosphere annually, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Before you shop, if you're hoping to ride your e-bike on trails in the Old Line State, it's worth keeping in mind that Maryland's proposal does come with a few caveats. For one, it would only open up trails to Class 1 and 3 e-bikes.

As WTOP News explained, the state already allows these types of bikes, which don't provide electric assistance past 20 miles per hour, on the Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail and Western Maryland Rail Trail. Class 2 e-bikes that do not require pedaling would remain banned — unless they are an adaptive device for someone with a mobility challenge or physical disability.

E-bikes will also continue to be outlawed on trails that already ban standard bikes, whether to protect pedestrians, infrastructure, or sensitive natural habitats.

"This e-bike policy will help even more people enjoy Maryland's multi-use trails," Maryland Office of Outdoor Recreation director Sandi Olek said in the media release.

The period for public comment on the matter closed Sept. 22.

