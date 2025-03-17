Officials make devastating call that signals the end of beloved Minnesota winter tradition: 'It breaks my heart'

Few things are more synonymous with Minnesota than ice skating. But rising global temperatures are threatening to change this longstanding lifestyle.

What's happening?

Each winter, Minneapolis opens dozens of outdoor public ice rinks across the city. Each one requires a lot of time and effort, and that means lots of money.

As the Washington Post reported, each rink takes at least a month of watering for 14 hours a day to create its base. Once the ice reaches 4 inches in thickness, it still needs to be sprayed every day to remain smooth.

But as temperatures rise, the cost becomes more difficult to justify. Last winter, which was Minnesota's warmest on record, the city only got eight days of skating before the rinks were too warm to use. The manpower required cost nearly $900,000.

This winter, because of budgetary concerns, the city decided not to open two of its rinks and has plans to shutter three more next winter.

"It breaks my heart to close rinks," Cathy Abene, president of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, told the Post.

Officials from Maple Grove, a Minneapolis suburb, say they have closed more than half of their natural outdoor rinks, citing warmer temperatures that make the rinks more difficult and costly to maintain.

Why is climate change important?

State data, as reported by the Post, shows that the Land of 10,000 Lakes sees nearly two fewer weeks of ice cover on those lakes than it did decades ago. And while the average temperature in December, January, and February 2020 was 18 degrees, that average was 6 degrees warmer in 2024.

Minnesota isn't the only place experiencing this phenomenon. The 2023-24 winter was the warmest in the United States since record-keeping began 130 years ago.

Temperatures are rising because of polluting gases humans are releasing into the air, which then trap heat inside our atmosphere. As the world continues to warm, glaciers melt, sea levels rise, and coastal communities and wildlife will be threatened.

But a changing climate means more than just higher temperatures. Journalist and climate tech investor Molly Wood pointed out that the warming temperatures are like "steroids for weather," meaning that extreme weather events are happening with more severity and/or frequency.

What can I do about our warming climate?

The best way to combat rising global temperatures is to make changes in your own life.

Seemingly small swaps, such as upgrading to LED bulbs, riding a bike whenever possible, and knowing what brands to support, can all help reduce your carbon production. And if we all chip in with those changes, we can make a tremendous collective impact.

