Couple shares candid thoughts after jumping on growing e-bike trend: 'It's become kind of a ritual for us'

One Redditor posted about their incredible experience after switching to an e-bike two years ago and sharing the transition with their wife.

They posted about their journey alongside a photo of the two e-bikes that they both used, a Cycknight and a Cycrun. "Bought my first e-bike in early 2023… now it's become part of our life," said the original poster.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the OP, this wasn't originally meant to be a couples activity.

"Back in February 2023, I picked up a Cycknight as my very first e-bike," they said. "Didn't really know what to expect at the time, but it turned out to be one of the best choices I've made. … Fast forward a year later, I ended up getting my wife a Cycrun so she could join me. Now, a year and a half in, both bikes are still running strong."

The original poster said the choice has made an incredible difference to their lifestyle. "These days, one of our favorite things to do is ride out together to the lakeside and watch the sunset," they said. "It's become kind of a ritual for us, and honestly, I can't imagine not having these bikes around anymore."

An e-bike is a great addition to many lifestyles. You can get a road e-bike to use for your commute, errands, and general travel around town, or you can get an off-road bike like these for recreation. In both cases, the fuel costs are way less than a car, and you have the option to pedal to get exercise when you want. This makes it both cheaper and healthier than driving. You won't be generating any air pollution that would stink up your neighborhood or cause health problems, and you'll even be doing your part for the environment.

If you want to browse a wide variety of e-bikes, check out Upway. This online marketplace has an incredible variety of models, many of which are offered at up to 60% off the retail price. Better yet, even though the original poster emphasized buying for life, you don't have to commit to your e-bike forever; Upway buys back used bikes, too.

For even more savings, you can charge your bike using energy from solar panels, which makes power more affordable than ever. For reliable quotes on solar installation in your area, visit EnergySage. This vetted online marketplace offers an easy way to compare providers and find the best deal available to you.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.