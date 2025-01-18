EV manufacturer launches next-gen dirt bike with trailblazing power: 'The most fun you'll ever have'

Although the Hightail has a lot to offer new users, it's also an exciting ride for experienced pros.

Dust Moto's new all-electric bike Hightail features a lightweight frame, reduced noise, and simpler operation, opening up the world of dirt bikes to a whole new group of potential fans, as New Atlas detailed.

Gas-powered dirt bikes tend to cause noise complaints and create a barrier to entry for new riders with their complicated gear shifts, sensitive throttles, and heavy frames.

The Hightail offers a simplified riding experience with tuned precision suspension, making it more accessible to newbies. For those worried about battery range, the Hightail is also a great option with its swappable 4.4-kWh battery pack, each capable of powering two hours of hard riding.

Although the Hightail has a lot to offer new users, it's also an exciting ride for experienced pros. With its permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) that generates 42 horsepower and 485 pound-feet (660 Nm) of torque and a top speed of 75 miles per hour, it's no wonder the company boasts that this is "the most fun you'll ever have on a bike," per New Atlas.

Dust Moto, an American electric vehicle company founded in 2023, has a goal of making dirt bikes more thrilling and eco-friendly than ever. The Hightail requires significantly less maintenance and offers great fuel savings, with the added benefit of no tailpipe pollution.

While battery manufacturing and charging do contribute to pollution, it's much less than that of gas-powered vehicles.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Mining is still necessary for elements needed in battery production. We need to dig up about 30 million tons of minerals per year in order to make the clean energy transition, but that's in an effort to replace the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels we dig out of the Earth every year.

EV and battery manufacturing have room for improvement, but they already offer an eco-friendly alternative to gas-powered vehicles. And with so many options becoming more affordable, EVs are more accessible than ever.

The Hightail costs $10,950, but you can preorder one for only $100 as a refundable deposit.

"The unrivaled agility and lack of maintenance means more time spent with a smile plastered across your face," says Dust Moto's founder and CEO Colin Godby, per New Atlas. "We're not trying to reinvent the wheel here, just amplify the experience for more people via the benefits of electric."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.