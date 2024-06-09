Automaker introduces world's largest electric motorcycle with impressive range — and it could revolutionize the industry

At the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show, Felo showcased its new electric motorcycle, which boasts unmatched speed and charging range.

According to a recent article published in Interesting Engineering, the Felo Tooz has a top speed of 125 mph and a range of 450 miles per charge. These specifications make the Tooz the world's largest electric motorcycle with a 450-mile range.

Along with its unparalleled speed and mile range, the Tooz boasts a central hub for navigation, multimedia playback, and smartphone connectivity. The new Felo Tooz also has a quick charging turnaround. Since the motorcycle supports TYPE2 charging, the vehicle charges from 20% to 80% in just 20 minutes, per New Atlas.

Charging time is one of the main features electric vehicle companies are trying to advance to improve the driving experience. Most electric motorcycles take about four hours to charge via a household charger, per MotoEbikes. Thus, the Tooz's fast-charging feature is a major improvement in the EV industry.

"The professional team at Felo has more than 10 years of experience in motorcycle racing, and applies the accumulated racing debugging technology and culture to the research and development of the company products," says Felo.

Due to advancements in technologies across the EV industry, electric vehicles have become more affordable for the average consumer. After switching to an electric vehicle, consumers can also expect to save $1,500 on gas and maintenance each year.

Electric vehicles generate significantly less pollution than gas-powered cars. In fact, gas-powered cars generate almost 10,000 pounds more carbon pollution each year than electric vehicles, according to a report by the Department of Energy.

Switching to an electric vehicle can help reduce the air pollution in the atmosphere, decreasing your total carbon footprint.

While the process of manufacturing electric vehicles is not waste-free, there are ways to mitigate the environmental impact of mining for lithium batteries. For example, using geothermal energy to extract lithium instead of hard-rock and saltwater mining requires less land and water use and produces less carbon pollution.

Even after factoring in the environmental impact of extracting lithium and the use of dirty energy to charge the vehicles, EVs still generate less carbon pollution than gas-powered cars.

While the Tooz is still in development, its specs at the Bangkok Motor Show impressed attendees. Though Felo did not disclose an official launch date for the Tooz, there is speculation that it could be released within the next few months.

