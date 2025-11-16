  • Business Business

Experts expose true cost behind increasing utility bills: 'Would really hit ratepayers quite directly'

"Both from household levels to commercial levels."

by Misty Layne
The Sierra Club's annual Dirty Truth report exposed how Duke Energy is failing on its commitment to clean energy.

Consumers in North Carolina will likely see their electric bills increasing, according to the Sierra Club's annual Dirty Truth report, wherein North Carolina's Duke Energy received an "F" rating.

What happened?

The Sierra Club puts out an annual report that exposes the true cost behind increasing utility bills.

According to NC Voices, in this year's report, the Sierra Club gave North Carolina energy company Duke Energy a failing grade due to the company's lack of progress in transitioning from dirty energy sources to cleaner ones. 

Not only has the company not progressed in its stated goals, but the report found that there are plans to generate over 8,000 megawatts of energy from natural gas in the next decade. Additionally, Duke Energy is supposed to be well on its way to retiring all use of coal by 2030, but is currently only 24% of the way there.

One reason for this change is likely the decision by North Carolina's Republican-led legislature to eliminate the carbon emissions reduction target earlier this year. This decision lets Duke Energy charge its customers for the cost of nuclear power and gas plants before these plants even exist and will encourage more natural gas reliance, leading to household fuel costs possibly increasing by $23 billion by 2050.

According to NC Voices, the director of energy and climate policy at the Nicholas Institute of Energy, Environment & Sustainability at Duke University, Jackson Ewing, told WRAL, "What we are finding fairly consistently is the increase in vulnerability and growth in risk to fluctuating gas prices that would really hit ratepayers quite directly in their electricity bills, both from household levels to commercial levels."

Why is this news concerning?

Duke Energy's uncommitment to previously stated goals and the legislature's decision to eliminate the carbon emissions reduction target will lead Duke Energy's customers' bills to increase more and more, as time goes on, particularly when the company is charging consumers for plants that aren't even operational. 

Additionally, backing away from green energy initiatives and going back to heavy reliance on dirty fuel sources, like gas and coal, will harm local communities. More reliance on dirty energy will see a rise in pollution, particularly air pollution, which can lead to higher instances of respiratory and other health issues. 

What can be done about companies walking back commitments?

Unfortunately, only so much can be done in a situation like this. 

One of the best ways to get companies to recommit to cleaner energy, though, is through public pressure, not only on the company but on local legislators who make laws related to clean energy goals.

