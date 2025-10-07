Energy company announces massive project that will transform power grid: 'We are extremely proud'

South Africa has approved its largest wind farm yet, a project designed to power the next wave of clean energy and support the country's growing hydrogen industry.

According to FuelCellsWorks, the Carissa Wind Energy Facility, planned near Beaufort West in the Western Cape, will include 154 turbines and deliver up to 1,000 megawatts of renewable power.

That electricity will help run a green ammonia plant in Nelson Mandela Bay, which will use renewable energy to produce hydrogen-based fuel without releasing harmful emissions.

Supporters say the project could cut pollution, stabilize the grid, lower long-term energy costs, and create jobs.

The approval followed a detailed environmental review. AMDA Developments coordinated planning, while Hive Hydrogen, the group behind the green ammonia plant, has committed to purchasing the energy once the farm is built, per FuelCellsWorks.

In a joint statement, Blue Crane Environmental directors Marélie Botha and Lisa de Lange said the authorization was "the outcome of true teamwork" and added: "This well-managed process is something we are extremely proud of."

Construction is expected to start in 2027, with completion targeted for 2029. Once online, the project will support South Africa's efforts to reduce dependence on dirty fuels while positioning the country as a leader in the fast-growing global hydrogen market.

Large-scale clean energy projects like this one are also being built in other parts of the world. Offshore wind farms in the U.S. and Europe, and new solar facilities across Africa and Asia, are helping cut costs for households, expand access to reliable electricity, and reduce air pollution linked to coal, gas, and oil.

