The energy company Calibrant activated three front-of-the-meter battery systems in Westchester County, New York, Renewable Energy Magazine reported recently. The systems add 13.5 megawatts and 55.7 megawatt-hours of capacity to Con Edison's grid.

The batteries are especially helpful for intervening during summer peaks in demand, reducing costs and maintaining the grid's stability.

"Behind-the-meter" units — such as solar panels on a house or a battery for home energy storage — are power sources that serve individual sites. In contrast, Calibrant's "front-of-the-meter," grid-facing storage systems dispatch power to entire communities — even companies with no space for batteries — when demand surges.

The project operates under New York's Value of Distributed Energy Resources program, which compensates energy sources in part based on power delivered during peak demand.

Data center operator CoreSite and a large hospital have signed long-term deals to tap the savings without installing equipment on their premises. The setup enables companies with space or permit restrictions to lower their bills as though the batteries were on-site.

Projects like this help reduce the need for new dirty energy plants. In Westchester, the sites pay landowners annual leases and contribute tax dollars to town budgets, transforming underused lots into revenue streams — as Renewable Energy Magazine noted.

These benefits strengthen local economies while supporting more affordable energy. Similar innovative ideas include a shrimp farm that runs on solar panels and a large virtual power plant in Canada that connects homes together.

Batteries make it easier for more affordable energy to meet electricity demand without relying on dirty energy plants. This helps reduce air pollution in crowded cities and improve public health.

Other initiatives to increase the impact of clean energy and electrification include a tech superhub in the UK and a 128-year-old company pivoting to electric vehicle charging.

New York set a target of six gigawatts of storage by 2030, and the Westchester systems help move the state toward that goal, Renewable Energy Magazine reported. This off-site model can bring lasting savings.

Phil Martin, Calibrant's CEO, said, per the news outlet, "In this case, we delivered an off-site configuration that still drives meaningful savings — a testament to our ability to find and deliver significant value, no matter the circumstances."

Cutting bills with more affordable energy isn't just for data centers. Households can join community solar programs or install rooftop panels to lower their energy bills.

EnergySage allows people to compare certified installers for free, with potential savings up to $10,000. Solar power decreases the cost of operating electric appliances, such as heat pumps. For assistance in selecting affordable heat pumps, homeowners can also turn to Mitsubishi Electric.

