Report sheds light on billionaire's unfathomable new yacht upgrade — here's what we know

The superyacht's smaller predecessor already left an impression after being spotted cruising around US.

Despite previously owning a 295-foot-long superyacht, billionaire Arthur Blank has decided to upgrade to an even larger vessel with more head-turning features.

As Luxurylaunches reported, the co-founder of Home Depot is inching closer to sailing aboard the DreAMBoat, a 364-foot luxury yacht currently in its sea trial phase.

With an exterior designed by Espen Øino and an interior created by Mark Berryman, the massive watercraft is filled to the gills with top-of-the-line amenities.

At 364 feet long, DreAMBoat boasts everything for just about any occasion under the sun. Aboard the ship, up to 28 guests can kick back and enjoy a cinema lounge, spa, and gym.

If that's not enough to win you over, the superyacht even comes equipped with an actual winter garden and beach club with a pool.

Coming in at 4,550 gross tonnes, DreAMBoat is a hefty vessel. But with twin MTU diesel engines, it can comfortably reach a maximum speed of 18 knots with a range of 5,250 nautical miles.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

Following the completion of the ship's sea trials in the North Sea, onlookers may be able to catch the DreAMBoat at their nearest port later this year. The superyacht's smaller predecessor already left an impression after being spotted cruising around Portland, Maine.

Although anyone can admire or respect the level of craftsmanship and ingenuity that goes into constructing superyachts, critics have often pointed to the mind-boggling levels of waste and pollution produced by these enormous vessels.

According to a report from the Superyacht Sea Association, the carbon impact of superyachts needs to be better monitored in an effort to care for our planet.

In order to power their massive engines and amenities, superyachts can often rely on large amounts of dirty fuels. This can result in a single watercraft producing thousands of tonnes of carbon dioxide pollution every year.

"Climate concerns represent a fundamental challenge for humanity," said HSH Prince Albert II, president of the Yacht Club de Monaco.

"In line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, the next 10 years must focus on ocean science to underpin our scientific knowledge, encourage technical innovation, and promote new solutions to hopefully reverse the cycle of decline in ocean health."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.