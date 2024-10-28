Scientists to employ futuristic tech in quest to enhance ocean health: 'Increase the economic impact of aquaculture'

Advancements in aquaculture are essential to develop sustainable methods of harvesting seafood.

Allocated funding for aquaculture research could transform aquaculture not just in Scotland but around the world.

The Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre recently announced funding for three projects, each of which involves research on fish health, especially in relation to climate change.

SAIC is a Scotland-based organization that works "to reduce the environmental footprint and increase the economic impact of aquaculture."

To do so, SAIC frequently funds research, promotes education, and connects businesses to advance aquaculture. According to the Global Seafood Alliance, SAIC has transformed "nearly £11 million ($14.3 million) into essential research worth over £71 million ($92.9 million). These initiatives have spurred the creation of spin-out companies, new products, and innovative solutions to industry challenges."

These newly funded programs add to SAIC's long list of contributions, and The Global Seafood Alliance covers the three funded programs in detail. They include a "holographic imaging system to detect and monitor micro-jellyfish," "automated profiling system for harmful algal blooms," "predictive biomarkers for gill health in Atlantic salmon," and "stock management strategies for outbreaks of proliferative kidney disease."

Advancements in aquaculture are essential to develop sustainable methods of harvesting seafood. Climate change is wreaking havoc on our oceans — warming, polluted, and acidic oceans kill fish, which disrupt food chains and fragile ecosystems.

With conservation efforts, there may be hope for us. Restoration projects work to rebuild habitats, like in Perch Lake in Minnesota. Habitat restoration helps endangered fish increase in population, like the bull trout in Oregon's Klamath Basin.

Project by project, researcher by researcher, incredible progress is being made, and it isn't slowing down.

Linsey Dickson told the Global Seafood Alliance she hopes that "by applying cutting-edge technologies and evidence-based practices, these projects are poised to address some of the sector's most pressing challenges."

