Drake under fire after recently surfaced records unveil shocking activity: 'Why are we making people this rich?'

Drake caught some heat over the Thanksgiving holiday after flight records showed his private jet activity.

Monique and Alfredo (@dr.a1andmonique) shared a video of the rapper's route from the Bahamas to his hometown of Toronto, Canada. The couple estimated that Drake spent about $25,384 in fuel costs. That's potentially on the high side, but they noted that his private vessel is not your typical P-jet and is instead the size of a cargo plane.

Drake owns a Boeing 767 nicknamed "Air Drake," which is an actual cargo plane that was repurposed into a luxury dwelling in the sky. The private jet is worth $185 million and features multiple bedrooms, a gambling table, and a movie screening room. A typical Boeing 767 holds between 200 and 300 people. However, Drake's aircraft, with its luxury additions, only fits 30.

The "God's Plan" artist isn't the only celebrity to get backlash for their flashy private jet. Kim Kardashian received similar criticism for a short 33-minute flight that had long-lasting consequences.

One recent report found that private jets are far more carbon-intensive per passenger than average aircraft, yet the demand keeps climbing. This highlights the tension between the wealthiest individuals and the rest of the world. Those who fly private can create more pollution in a single flight than most people will make in a lifetime.

Ordinary people still have to live with the consequences of the ultra-wealthy's luxury lifestyles. While the rich pollute the atmosphere with their lush jets, the Earth gets warmer, and extreme weather gets worse. The poorest communities are the ones that feel the strain of the changing climate the most, despite contributing far less to it. Many of them would be unable to relocate if their homes were damaged. They also have an increased risk of death during extreme weather.





Commenters on Monique and Alfredo's TikTok shared their disappointment in Drake's private flights.

"Why are we making people this rich," one person asked.

"Puts out as much carbon emissions as 1 person does every year btw," another pointed out.

