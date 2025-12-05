Kim Kardashian in hot water after newly surfaced records reveal unbelievable activity: 'Complete selfishness'

Just because the rich and famous have the money to live lavish lifestyles doesn't mean they should act on every whim. As was the case with one of the Kardashians, who has people outraged on Reddit.

Kim Kardashian's flight tracker was posted in the r/CelebrityJets subreddit. It showed that she had taken a 33-minute flight that landed in Palm Springs, California.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit poster said: "~ 283 gallons (1,070 liters). ~ 1,894 lbs (859 kg) of jet fuel used. ~ $1,608 cost of fuel. ~ 3 tons of CO2 emissions."

This isn't the first time Kim has received backlash for her private-jet habits. She gave her jet, Kim Air, a $55 million makeover, with cashmere covering everything. That was after paying about $95 million to purchase it.

Kim Kardashian isn't the only one taking to the sky in private jets. Honeywell, an aerospace company, estimates that it will deliver about 8,500 jets worldwide through 2035.

Private jets are much worse for polluting gases than commercial airlines — 14 times worse. Larger planes are dominating new orders, and these are the worst polluters, causing more pollution in an hour than an average single person does in an entire year.

Additionally, according to a study published in Nature's Communications Earth & Environment journal, about 250,000 people have caused 17.2 million tons of toxic gases to be released into the atmosphere in the last year. That's the equivalent of the polluting gases Tanzania has produced, which has 67 million people.

While commercial airlines pollute less than private ones, you can find ways to vacation responsibly. You can choose low-impact travel options such as taking the train or bus. Even driving there will release less toxic pollution, and these options will also save you money.

You can also stay closer to home, which makes these options easier to achieve.

Other Reddit users shared their frustrations in the comments.

"I hate millionaires/billionaires. They are destroying our country (USA), and Earth with their complete selfishness," one user said.

Another Redditor commented: "Crazy, that's more gallons of fuel in 33 mins than a lot of people with a decently eco-friendly car uses in an entire year of work, groceries, travel, etc."

