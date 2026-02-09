  • Business Business

Residents outraged by major developer's shocking act: 'I'm tired of being blindsided'

"We want to determine the best path forward for this city and these residents."

by Simon Sage
A Texas real estate developer clear-cut a swath of trees and is getting major pushback from the community.

Photo Credit: iStock

According to The Houston Chronicle, developer D.R. Horton clear-cut 34 acres of land in preparation for a new housing development called Collier Pointe in Conroe. 

While this contravenes the local ordinances against clear-cutting, the developer claims it had approval under previous, more lax laws. 

Sadly, the city council only learned about the cutting after the fact from angry residents.  

"I am tired of being informed by citizens before I hear it from the city," said councilwoman Marsha Porter, per The Houston Chronicle. "I'm tired of being blindsided, I'm tired of clear-cutting."

Trees are more than just public decor. Thanks to the shade provided by their canopy and transpiration, mature trees combat urban heat island effects, which have a direct impact on public health. Deep root systems mitigate surface flooding conditions by helping water infiltrate soil. Those roots also help to prevent erosion. 

They also improve local air quality, and studies have shown there are psychological benefits to being around trees. Trees prop up the environment by sequestering carbon and providing ecosystem support for pollinators. 

The situation in Conroe shows that taking local action can alert officials to real environmental problems and motivate substantial action. Similar protests just west of Conroe have slowed development of a ranch that also aims to clear-cut healthy trees.

Conroe city officials were keen to make amends for the clear-cutting and improve processes in the future. It halted D.R. Horton's land development until a full investigation is complete. 

"We want to determine the best path forward for this city and these residents," said director of public works Norm McGuire, per The Houston Chronicle. "When we develop that action plan, we are happy to bring [it back to council]."

