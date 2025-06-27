Ranch owners spark outrage after construction reveals evidence of shocking act: 'They cannot legally touch this land'

When legal permitting processes operate as intended, they ensure developers abide by the laws and regulations that protect residents. If businesses ignore those requirements, it can lead to dangerous pollution or risky conditions that could cause harm.

Neighbors protesting the Guajolote Ranch development near Helotes, Texas, argue that's exactly what's happening, according to KSAT.

What's happening?

Lennar Corp., a Florida-based construction company, is set to build approximately 3,000 homes. Workers have begun clearing the area, cutting down trees and digging up the ground to lay pipes.

However, protesters argue that the work that's being done is illegal on several fronts.

Michael Phillips, a Scenic Loop resident, said the legacy live oaks being cut down are on private property and the construction crews don't have the appropriate permits, according to KSAT. "I'm not an expert, but these trees are maybe 60, 70 years old, maybe a little bit less?" Phillips told the outlet. "And they are not easy to grow back."

In fact, according to Phillips, the crews shouldn't be in the area at all. "If you look, you can see there's a purple stake right there, and that's a universal sign for 'no trespassing,'" Phillips said. "Now, we had a representative stake out this property with purple stakes going all down the line. These crews have gotten on this property and have ignored these purple stakes in violation of Texas law."

The pipe that the crews are laying may not be legal, either, according to Phillips. "Now, what's interesting is the Property Owners Association here at Altair, no individual homeowner can sell water easement rights," he told KSAT. "So, right now, Lennar has no water easement rights here. They cannot legally touch this land to put in water. Lennar is shoving this through in the hopes of getting it done and then asking for forgiveness later and paying the fine."

Why is this development important?

KSAT reported that the development will pump 1 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Helotes Creek watershed every day. It will ultimately flow into the Edwards Aquifer, which supplies drinking water to 1.7 million people, including those in San Antonio. Though the water will be treated to avoid contamination, residents have reasonable concerns.

What's being done about the development?

Protesters have called on the local sheriff to stop work on the development until the legalities can be sorted out and have expressed their commitment to continuing their resistance. Further legal battles are anticipated.

