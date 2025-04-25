Customer makes shocking discovery after taking apart popular electronic device: 'Truly disgusting'

"This is my biggest problem with them."

Vape products, especially disposable vapes, create enormous amounts of e-waste since most end up in landfills rather than recycling facilities.

When one vape user opened up their disposable device, they were shocked to find how many parts it contained.

What happened?

In the r/Vaping subreddit, the original poster explained they'd been vaping with Geek Bar Pulses — a popular single-use vape — as a way to quit smoking and decided to take one apart to see what was inside and how much juice they had left.

Upon opening the vape, the user quickly saw how much waste the small product produced. In addition to the battery, coil, and what appeared to be the vape wick that absorbs the e-liquid, the Geek Bar featured other parts. These included a flexible LED display screen that wraps around the device, lighting up dramatically and showing users how much battery is left.

"Totally ridiculous to be putting this much e-waste into something that is designed to be thrown in the trash," the OP said.

"And all of that ends up in the trash/landfill. Disposables are truly disgusting with how wasteful they are," one user commented.

"This is my biggest problem with them," the poster replied.

"I find a lot of vapes laying along the roadside too. I didn't know they are an environmental hazard," another person said.

Why is disposable vape waste concerning?

E-cigarettes have been criticized because companies advertise them to teenagers, who then get hooked on nicotine and are exposed to harmful chemicals. The LED display seems like a clever marketing tool to attract youth and make vaping seem more fun, which could further encourage addictive behaviors.

E-waste is also detrimental to the economy, as the lithium in many disposable vapes could be used to power other devices, including electric vehicles. Other metals in vapes, including aluminum, nickel, and cobalt, could also be used in phones, computers, and other devices.

Disposable vapes are also detrimental to the environment, as they can contain harmful chemicals and heavy metals such as mercury and lead that can contaminate waterways and ecosystems. The U.S. PIRG Education Fund reported that nearly 12 million vapes are sold each month, with about 4.5 being thrown away every second.

That's a lot of toxic materials piling up in landfills or polluting beaches, city streets, and people's backyards. Some have even punctured people's car and bike tires, leading to costly repairs.

Is Geek Bar doing anything about this?

According to its website, the company won the 2025 iF Design Award for two eco-friendly concept products, the Sugar Cube and Minimore, designed for easier disassembly and recycling of their components. The Minimore features natural cork material rather than metals and plastics, reducing the environmental impact associated with e-waste.

What can I do about e-waste?

If you have old gadgets you want to get rid of, the startup Trashie offers electronics recycling with its Tech Take Back Box in exchange for rewards such as movie tickets and food delivery credits.

The company does not accept vape pens. However, you can check with local vape shops, recycling centers, and household hazardous waste collection sites. If you can't remove the battery, you can recycle the device in an e-waste bin.

