Pedestrian shares frustration over increasingly common trend spotted on walks: 'I've encountered 5 just in the last few weeks'

A Reddit user found a disposable vape pen discarded on the sidewalk and wondered how many others were seeing such litter in their cities.

They uploaded a photo, which showed a Geek Bar e-cigarette device lying on the ground, to the r/DeTrashed subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Anyone else starting to find these? I've encountered 5 just in the last few weeks," they asked in the post.

From backyards to city streets to waterways, vapes seem to be the modern version of cigarette butts, littering public areas and contaminating the environment. Many people's tires have even been punctured by vapes that are thrown into roadways or make their way there.

Not only are they an eyesore, but vapes have also been shown to cause numerous health issues, particularly in children and teenagers. The World Health Organization has sounded the alarm about the increasing use of e-cigarettes among teens 13-15 years old. Because these devices are mostly marketed to young people, they're especially vulnerable to getting hooked on them.

E-cigs contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can impair brain development in younger people. The WHO stated that disposable vapes may also cause cancer and increase the risk of lung and heart disease.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Vapes that are tossed out of car windows or into natural areas pose risks to wildlife and the environment as well. Disposable vapes are made with various toxic metals, such as arsenic, cobalt, nickel, and lead, which can leach into ecosystems and contaminate water sources.

Furthermore, vapes contain plastic parts that can pollute the environment as they break down into smaller pieces called microplastics.

Even manufacturing disposable vapes harms the planet since it increases planet-warming pollution in the atmosphere. If you do vape, consider buying a refillable vape so you can replace the cartridges instead of the entire device.

🗣️ Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The best way to responsibly handle e-waste from vapes is to bring them to a household hazardous collection site or your local vape store, which may offer recycling options.

Redditors were just as frustrated with the poster's unfortunate find.

"Been finding them for years and it's only getting worse," one user said.

"Not that brand, but in general yes. Definitely a scourge. Where I live many people drink well water and this kind of debris is super bad as a pollutant," another commented.

"I cannot fathom how people can justify littering e cigarettes," someone else shared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.