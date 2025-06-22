New analysis uncovers devastating impact of automaker scandal: 'A crisis with a long and lingering legacy'

"Without action, these impacts will stretch far into the future."

An analysis shared by The Guardian has revealed the deadly fallout of the Dieselgate scandal in the United Kingdom and Europe. While car manufacturers were cheating emissions tests, the toxic air pollution from their vehicles cut short tens of thousands of lives.

What's happening?

The scandal known as Dieselgate came to a head in 2015 when investigators discovered that millions of diesel vehicles had illegal "defeat devices" that allowed them to pass emissions tests while emitting far more air pollution than allowed by regulations.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, the excess pollution caused by those devices contributed to around 16,000 premature deaths in the U.K. and 30,000 cases of childhood asthma. For the U.K. and Europe combined, the death toll amounted to 124,000 — plus costs of around €760 billion ($873 billion).

"This is a crisis with a long and lingering legacy," said Jamie Kelly of CREA, per The Guardian. "Without action, these impacts will stretch far into the future, affecting generations to come. Governments have a responsibility to break this cycle."

Unlike the U.S., where violators such as Volkswagen paid billions in fines and were forced to fix or buy back affected vehicles, the U.K. hasn't yet given out penalties or enforced recalls. Many of these excessively polluting cars are still on the road.

Why is Dieselgate still concerning?

Toxic pollution from diesel engine exhaust, particularly nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter, is linked to chronic illness, more sick days from work, and early death. Children, older folks, and people with respiratory conditions are especially vulnerable.

"Millions of diesel cars on our roads are still emitting toxically high levels of pollution and it's costing our health, especially the health of our children," said Jemima Hartshorn of Mums for Lungs, according to The Guardian.

Despite laws banning these defeat devices, the U.K.'s enforcement has reportedly been nearly nonexistent. As ClientEarth lawyer Emily Kearsey pointed out to The Guardian, the government has the tools to act but has been slow to use them. "The scale of the UK government's response has been completely disproportionate to the public health crisis that we're facing," Kearsey said.

In addition to causing a public health crisis, the excessive levels of pollution have also contributed to rising global temperatures and the devastating effects of the climate crisis on the environment.

What's being done about Dieselgate?

ClientEarth filed a legal complaint with the U.K. government in 2023 over concerns about how many of these illegally operating diesel vehicles were still on the road. As of 2024, the government said it was investigating 47 car models from 20 brands. In the meantime, individuals have gone to court on their own to hold manufacturers accountable. Almost 2 million claims have been filed against 18 carmakers.

In Europe, officials made the emissions test for vehicles more strict in 2021. Also, some Volkswagen executives were held accountable in a German court for their role in the scandal, with two of them receiving jail time.

Holding polluters accountable is essential for protecting communities and the public health. In situations like this, the public can help push for accountability by pressuring regulators and supporting stricter standards. Individuals and businesses can also consider alternatives to diesel-powered vehicles to prevent pollution. Making your next car an electric vehicle could save you money in the long run while protecting the planet.

