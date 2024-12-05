Government investigation uncovers disturbing truth about almost 50 different car models: 'We should be putting public health first'

"It's horrifying that we're still talking about this a decade after these abuses began to be identified."

It's been almost a decade since the infamous Volkswagen "Dieselgate" scandal broke, but it turns out the issue runs deeper than anyone realized.

A fresh investigation in the United Kingdom has revealed that 47 diesel models from 11 manufacturers might also be rigged with "defeat devices" — software designed to cheat emissions tests — The Times reported. If true, this could lead to massive recalls and lawsuits for carmakers who've misled the public about their environmental impact.

What's happening?

The U.K. Department for Transport has started looking into a number of diesel cars made between 2009 and 2019, following suspicions that they were equipped with devices that allowed them to pass emissions tests while polluting much more in real-world conditions.

The investigation, which began after environmental group ClientEarth raised concerns, could uncover anywhere from 2 million to 6 million cars in the U.K. alone that are still on the roads with these devices. The first phase of the probe is focused on 47 models, but experts believe the real number could be much higher.

If the DFT confirms these suspicions, manufacturers could face massive costs, from recalls to compensation claims from affected customers. Volkswagen, which was the first company exposed for this issue, has already paid £193 million in compensation to U.K. drivers in 2022 ($245 million today), but other companies may soon be facing similar consequences.

Why is regulating car emissions important?

This isn't just about misleading customers — it's about public health. The defeat devices let diesel cars emit harmful levels of nitrogen dioxide and other toxic gases, contributing to dangerous air pollution that is linked to respiratory illnesses, heart disease, and premature deaths. In the U.K., air pollution is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths each year.

"This is an invisible killer that's shortening people's lives and reducing their quality of life. Consumers and the public have been let down by previous governments," said Emily Kearsey, a lawyer at ClientEarth.

The devices may have made the cars perform better in tests, but they also kept critical pollutants from being properly regulated, which is a big setback for efforts to clean up air quality. With governments pushing for cleaner, greener alternatives, the continued use of these devices undermines those efforts. It's also a wake-up call for tighter regulations and better accountability in the auto industry.

What's being done about it?

The DFT is moving forward with its investigation and, if necessary, will require carmakers to fix their vehicles, The Times reported. However, the U.K. government currently lacks the legal power to force manufacturers to carry out the recalls, although new laws introduced in the Environment Act of 2021 could change that. Environmental groups are urging the government to act quickly and not let carmakers limit the scope of the investigation to protect their profits.

"This is a very clear example of a case where we should be putting public health first and being tough on the car industry. It's horrifying that we're still talking about this a decade after these abuses began to be identified," said Rory Stewart, a former Tory minister who wrote about government pushback on using Dieselgate penalties for cleaner air.

If you drive a diesel car from the affected years, it might be worth keeping an eye on this investigation — especially since recalls and compensation could be on the horizon. And if you're in the market for a car, now's a great time to look into more eco-friendly options.

