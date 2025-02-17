Resident shares what major city could look like after controversial road construction: 'There does need to be some'

"This is the way."

A recent study has ignited a conversation on Reddit, particularly within a popular anti-car subreddit.

A post claimed that a study suggests that, on average, each shared car replaces 21 privately owned vehicles in Zürich. The post is accompanied by an image of a street in Switzerland's largest city filled with cars next to another image of the same street with more gardens and sidewalks because fewer cars are on the road.

This post has fueled a wave of discussion about the benefits of car-sharing and the potential for reducing car dependency in cities worldwide.

The members of this subreddit believe that shared vehicles — whether in the form of car rentals, ride-sharing programs, or municipal car-sharing services — allow individuals to access transportation when needed without the burdens of car ownership, such as insurance, maintenance, and parking costs.

The comments under this post represent a large group of urban dwellers frustrated by congested streets and a lack of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

One user commented: "This is the way. I just love europe."

For the average person, ditching a car may seem unrealistic, but car-sharing services offer a middle ground. The financial benefits are clear: Using a shared car when necessary can save thousands of dollars per year on fuel, repairs, and insurance. This aligns with the growing trend of reducing personal vehicle ownership in favor of more cost-effective and sustainable alternatives.

Beyond personal savings, fewer cars mean less traffic congestion, reduced air pollution, and lower carbon pollution.

Research has long shown that heat-trapping pollution from vehicles contributes significantly to the overheating planet and poor air quality in urban areas.

While the benefits of car-sharing are significant, some users pointed out its limitations. Not every city has the infrastructure to support a full transition to shared vehicles, and public transit remains underfunded in many areas.

"It's a city not a shopping centre, there does need to be some room left for cars in residential areas," one user added.

Reliability can also be a concern — if a car isn't available when needed, the convenience factor diminishes.

While transitioning to an entirely car-free lifestyle may not be realistic for everyone, debates like this highlight the potential of shared mobility solutions in reducing our reliance on personal vehicles. For those looking to take small steps toward a less car-dependent lifestyle, options like ride-sharing, bike-sharing programs, and improved mass transit systems are worth considering.

