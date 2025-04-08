PhD student dismantles longstanding myth about pressing global issue: 'It's factual information, but it's presented in false settings'

As climate change skeptics continue to spread disinformation, some social media users have made a concerted effort to combat myths with cold, hard facts.

TikToker Sara (@francelot_) posted a short clip that helped explain the flaws of the long-standing "climate denial talking point" that the rise of carbon dioxide levels lags behind the rise of temperatures.

As a self-described Ph.D. student, Sara valiantly attempted to simplify an explanation of a "false dichotomy fallacy."

The TikToker said that some climate change skeptics use historical data without looking at the bigger picture. "It's factual information, but it's presented in false settings," Sara explained.

Per the TikTok, as ocean temperatures rise, oceans release CO2 into the atmosphere. This release contributes to the increase in global temperatures, which in turn increases the amount of CO2 that is released.

By accessing Antarctic ice core records, researchers have been able to study examples of past changes in climate. This helps us understand how human activity impacts our world and demonstrates how it differs from naturally occurring climate cycles.

According to a report from the World Meteorological Organization, "global carbon emissions from fossil fuels reached a record high in 2024," which included an estimated 45.9 billion tons of CO2 projected for the year.

It has been 49 years since the planet's temperature for a year on average was below the 20th-century average, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA listed 2024 as the warmest year in its global temperature record, beginning in 1850.

As noted by some climate change skeptics, the planet's climate has experienced dramatic shifts throughout its history. This has been due to factors such as changes in solar and volcanic activity and changes in the composition of our atmosphere.

In 2011, former U.S. Rep. Joe Barton claimed that the increase in global temperature since the 1800s, along with the projected increase, was "well within the range of natural variation." Barton also argued that a "rise in carbon dioxide levels could not have caused a rise in temperature if it followed the temperature."

To address part of that point, Sara offered up a simple explanation: "Newer data with newer technology and better equipment shows that we may have overestimated the lag."

According to a NASA report, the current measurement of CO2 parts per million in our atmosphere was reported at 427 ppm as recently as February 2025. That is over 100 ppm higher than the measurement in 1960.

"Since the onset of industrial times in the 18th century, human activities have raised atmospheric CO2 by 50%," the report read.

However, Sara ultimately expressed optimism for the future in the comments section, writing, "I think calling climate change 'irreversible' is a little too doomsdayish especially cause we have more knowledge and technology than ever before."

Several TikTokers expressed gratitude for Sara's measured and simple breakdown.

"Muy bien, Sara," one person wrote.

"Thanks," another wrote.

