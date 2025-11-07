Election results find voters overwhelmingly approve of ban on harmful devices targeted at children: 'I want to keep [it]'

Among other exciting results from Tuesday's elections, Denver residents voted to continue banning the sale of flavored tobacco products.

CBS News reported that 71.53% of votes were in favor of Referendum 310. The legislation will make it harder for Denver residents, particularly teens and children, to purchase tobacco products like vapes.

This action followed some intense debate following Denver's city council's initial vote to ban the sale of these products. The overwhelming support for the ban shocked critics, which include economic analysts and vape shop owners.

Mike Dino, a Colorado Democratic political analyst for CBS, said that the referendum "was won by the promotion of the yes vote … which means 'yes, I want to keep the ordinance.'"

Despite any potential impact, this ban is one step in a positive direction. It could lead to a future where the 7% of local children and teens have less access to the addictive products or hopefully quit altogether.

Fruity vape flavors have led many to believe that the products are intentionally being marketed toward children. Upticks in nicotine use in children and teens seem to support this idea. Because of this, many people have supported bans for the flavored products specifically.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Vape use is dangerous for people of all ages but especially children. The chemicals in vapes can cause critical health problems, including lung disease, heart disease, and cancer.

Even more frightening is what we do not yet know. The novelty of e-cigarettes means we do not have a strong body of research on the long-term impacts of their use.

Aside from the health impacts, disposable vapes are creating a massive waste problem. The toxic products can be found littered across parking lots, yards, and even in the mouths of animals. Even when they make it to a trash can, these products can cause life-threatening fires in garbage trucks or landfills.

Denver is certainly not the first government to ban flavored tobacco products, and it is unlikely to be the last.

In an interview with Denverite, Jodi Radke, the regional director for the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, said, "I think it's being watched very much from in state, out of state, most certainly, and I think it does have implications to inspire and to have an impact in other areas outside of Colorado."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.