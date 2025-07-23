Lawmakers pass sweeping bill to crack down on corporations polluting air and water: 'It's just time for all communities to be treated equally'

"You just know it's off when you smell it, because it hits you like a ton of bricks."

After the signing of an environmental protection law, residents in Delaware may be able to breathe just a little easier.

On July 16, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer signed legislation into law that addressed the accessibility of affordable energy for residents and dealt with increasing concerns over air and water pollution.

As part of a large environmental package, House Bill 210 is designed to update fines for major commercial polluters. The bill also increases the amount of penalty funds directed to communities near facilities that are in violation of environmental laws.

The bill will raise civil and maximum fines for violators dramatically, resulting in a fine of up to $40,000 for each environmental violation.

In a press release announcing the signing of the legislation, Governor Meyer applauded the decision to hold polluters in the state more accountable.

"Delawareans should be able to keep the lights on and breathe clean air no matter what zip code they live in," Meyer said in a statement. "These laws take on rising energy costs, crack down on polluters, and protect the natural beauty that makes our state special. This is common-sense, people-first governance."

For residents of New Castle, Delaware, the newly signed legislation will potentially bring much-needed regulation to an area rife with air pollution.

According to New Castle resident Clayton Joyce, Croda Inc.'s Atlas Point plant has been the source of many of the region's complaints regarding air and water quality.

After complaining about the area's tap water having an "earthy taste," Joyce told WHYY that he only drinks bottled water now. In addition, Joyce said that New Castle has also been plagued by questionable air quality.

"You just know it's wrong, like a burnt tire," Joyce said. "You just know it's off when you smell it, because it hits you like a ton of bricks."

According to a previous report from WHYY, Croda was fined almost $250,000 for the release of nearly 2,700 pounds of ethylene oxide in November 2018. A colorless, flammable gas, ethylene oxide is considered to be a human carcinogen, and exposure to the gas can cause various health issues.

Ron D. Handy Sr., a resident of New Castle, has lived just a quarter of a mile away from Atlas Point for nearly two decades. This close proximity to the plant has become a cause for some concern for his overall health. However, with the newly signed legislation offering residents more protection, Handy is hopeful for improved air quality.

"It's just time for all communities to be treated equally," Handy explained.

