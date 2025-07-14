Homeowner shares genuine thoughts after going solar to control their energy costs: 'Will not be paying them anytime soon'

An Arizona homeowner's new solar panels slashed his monthly electricity costs from $283 to zero and built up a $500 credit with his utility company.

Kirk S. from Arizona made the switch to solar power through Palmetto's LightReach leasing program. The program costs him only $120 per month, eliminating his traditional power bill.

"My system has reduced my electric bill in my first three months, from formerly $283 to $53, $27, to $0 and I was told by [utility company] SRP that I now have a $500 surplus credit and will not be paying them anytime soon," Kirk shared.

"I only pay $120 per month to [Palmetto] for installing the solar panels."

The math is clear: Kirk now pays less than half what he used to for electricity. His story demonstrates how going solar can be one of the most effective ways to save money on home energy costs while reducing planet-heating pollution.

Many people see these success stories and want similar results, but they worry about solar's upfront costs. However, leasing solar panels can help homeowners get these benefits without massive initial investments.

Palmetto's LightReach program offers a leasing option that lets homeowners like Kirk start saving right away. The program's solar leasing plans require no money down, making clean energy accessible to more households.

For many homeowners, the opportunity to reduce or eliminate monthly electric bills provides both immediate financial relief and long-term stability against rising energy costs.

