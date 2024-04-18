Scientist calls out problematic 'climate solution' with potential for severe ocean damage: 'The issues far outweigh the benefits'

The fate of deep sea mining hangs in the balance.

A TikTok video from climate activist and sustainability expert Alaina Wood (@thegarbagequeen) reignited the debate around deep sea mining.

The video, which garnered significant attention online, called for a ban on the controversial practice.

#ClimateCrisis #ClimateAction #ClimateSolutions #Oceans #DeepSeaMining #DefendTheDeep #ExploreDontExploit ♬ original sound - Alaina Wood @thegarbagequeen ⚠️ Deep Sea Mining CTA ⚠️ Deep sea mining isn't a climate solution. It will release stored methane and carbon on the ocean floor while further contributing to biodiversity loss and the weakening of our ocean's ability to effectively sequester carbon. Scientists agree the issues far outweigh the benefits when it comes to deep sea mining which is why dozens of countries have called for a ban on it, but the United States recently voiced their support for it. So sign the petition at the link in bio to demand the United States support a ban on deep sea mining in order to protect our oceans from future damage. #ClimateChange

Wood explained that while deep sea mining has been presented as a solution to the climate crisis because it provides access to precious minerals needed for climate action projects, it would actually exacerbate changing temperatures.

"Deep sea mining would release stored carbon and methane on the ocean floor as well as only further contribute to biodiversity loss and the weakening of our ocean's ability to effectively sequester carbon," she said.

Scientists agree "the issues far outweigh the benefits" when it comes to deep sea mining. This has prompted dozens of nations to call on the International Seabed Authority to ban the practice.

However, the United States has yet to join the call for a ban. In fact, as Wood noted, "the Biden administration, as well as several members of Congress, have voiced their support for and not against deep sea mining."

The potential environmental impact of deep sea mining is significant. Disturbing the ocean floor could release vast amounts of stored carbon and methane, contributing to fluctuating global temperatures. It could also devastate deep sea ecosystems, leading to biodiversity loss and weakening the ocean's ability to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Wood urged viewers in the U.S. to take action by signing a petition demanding that the country support a ban on deep sea mining to protect our oceans from further damage.

The video sparked a wave of reactions from concerned citizens.

"It would be amazing if we could all just come together and agree that we don't need the consumption-obsessed lifestyles we currently have. There's no need to dig/deforest/pollute as much as we do," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "They will do anything and everything except stuff like walkable communities, high-quality public transportation, and weatherizing homes."

The fate of deep sea mining hangs in the balance. With the United States yet to take a stand, activists such as Wood are working to rally public support for a ban.

In late March, representatives from member states of the ISA met in Kingston, Jamaica, to discuss deep sea mining. While nothing was announced at the meetings, "ISA officials said 'good progress' was made on the regulations," according to Mongabay.

"Thank you for sharing important information!" a commenter exclaimed, underscoring the impact of Wood's video in raising awareness about this critical issue.

