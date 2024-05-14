Woman calls out concerning issue that can be spotted on clothing tags: 'Everyone should know this'

"So what do we do with 99% of our clothing we already have?"

Fashion brand Deep Blue's official TikTok account just explained why the label uses all-natural fibers — and it's a really big deal.

Natural fibers are materials like cotton, wool, linen, and hemp that come from natural sources and are biodegradable. Other fibers like polyester, nylon, and spandex are synthetic — meaning they're made of plastic.

That might not seem like a big deal on the surface, but dive down deeper, and you'll find a massive impact on Earth's oceans.

Deep Blue (@planetdeepblue) explains it perfectly in a TikTok video.

"Every time you do your laundry, this is what happens," says a woman speaking for the brand. "When you wash these fabrics, they slowly deteriorate and break down into microplastics."

"Everyone should know this," the caption stated.

Microplastics are found in water sources throughout the world, and they have even been found in raindrops and human blood. Their health effects are not fully understood yet, but they've already been linked to cancer and other severe health issues.

Microfibers from clothing are the largest source of the ocean's microplastics, according to Deep Blue.

"On average, every single household, every single year, releases 533 million microplastics from their laundry alone," says the video of the United States and Canada. "Eight hundred and seventy-eight tons of microplastics find their way into the ocean from this process every single year, which is the equivalent of 10 blue whales of plastic."

As the video points out, wastewater from laundry goes to water treatment plants before being dumped into the environment, but those plants don't have filters fine enough to get rid of the particles, although the technology exists.

Even if filtration systems were in place, synthetic clothing fibers would reach the ocean in other ways, such as when trashed clothing is dumped on beaches. The video also mentions clothing dumping grounds in Chile, which aren't on the ocean. But as the clothing breaks down, rain can wash the particles into the waterways anyway.

So what can shoppers do about all this plastic pollution?

"The best way to avoid making more of these little microplastics is to wear and buy clothing that is made of natural fibers, something like cotton," the video recommends.

Many eco-friendly clothing brands have popped up in recent years to serve exactly this need.

One commenter asked, "So what do we do with 99% of our clothing we already have?"

"1. Wash full loads to reduce friction, [and] 2. Wash on cold for a shorter period of time," the original poster replied.

