Renault's low-cost brand announces exciting additions to EV fleet — see what's in store

Renault's low-cost brand Dacia is popular in the European market, with the company reporting that it sold 676,340 cars in 2024. It also picked up the award for the best-selling vehicle in Europe with its Sandero model.

On the back of this success, Dacia has announced that it will be adding more electric vehicles to its fleet from 2027, as Reuters reported. Dacia has one all-electric model: the Spring. The company hopes that by expanding on this, it can remain competitive as other affordable EVs from China appear on the market.

According to Reuters, Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot said that the next Sandero will be an EV, and it will likely be available at the end of 2027. This is great news for people looking for an affordable switch away from dirty fuel-powered cars.

EVs are changing the way we drive and offer a whole host of benefits for drivers. Compared to gas-guzzling cars, they offer lower fuel and maintenance costs and produce no harmful tailpipe pollution, which results in cleaner air.

A 2020 Consumer Reports study showed that EV drivers spend around 60% less on fuel costs each year compared to drivers of cars with internal combustion engines. Additionally, EVs are often cheaper to maintain because there are far fewer moving parts, and they don't require the use of fluids such as engine oil that need to be regularly changed.

Charging infrastructure has been rapidly rolled out across the U.S. This makes it a lot easier for drivers to access public charging stations, which promotes EV ownership. When combined with the increase in more budget-friendly EV options being released, such as those from Dacia, EVs have become more accessible.

Making your next car an EV could help you save money while reducing health risks in your community and slowing the production of pollution that overheats our planet.

