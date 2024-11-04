Major Chinese manufacturer known for its budget TVs is entering the EV space — and its first car boasts some incredible specs

"This is exactly the sort of car that is needed."

Skywell, a Chinese manufacturing brand known for its cheap electronics, is unveiling an affordable yet efficient electric vehicle in Europe next year, Electrek reports.

The company, which is called Skyworth in Europe, is unveiling the Q, a "competitively priced" EV set to hit Europe in 2025.

The EV measures 4.3 meters (14 feet) in length and offers two battery options, including one that holds a charge of over 300 miles. This large charger could give 10% to 80% recharge in 20 minutes. The Q can also go 0-62 mph in 3.9 seconds, which is a notable acceleration time for an EV.

According to Electrek, the Q has a modern look, with a large touchscreen display — like Tesla models — a sky roof, an eight-speaker sound system, and a 360-degree panoramic parking camera.

For drivers, the car comes with an auto braking system, lane assist, and "intelligent" speed assist. For passengers, the car also comes with touchscreen displays in the rear seats.

Skywell plans to sell the vehicle with a "seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty and an eight-year, 155,000-mile warranty for the battery."

While Skywell didn't announce the planned price for the Q, the current 2022 Skywell ET5 sells for around $30,000, according to Licarco. This is significantly less than the average price of an electric vehicle, which Kelley Blue Book reports is $56,351.

Electric vehicles are more popular than ever, with sales increasing in Q2 2024. The fuel savings and reliance on affordable energy is attracting new drivers to buy electric vehicles. However, the affordability of vehicles and lack of charging infrastructure have been deterrents for drivers to adopt EVs.

However, companies like Hyundai, Honda, and BYD ("Build Your Dreams") have all made strides in EV affordability. There was also an increase of 9,000 electric vehicle chargers in the U.S. in June-August 2024.

The upcoming Q from Skywell could be the next step in affordable EVs that could lead to more widespread adoption and further steps in reducing air pollution and dirty energy sources that lead to weather disasters caused by the planet's warming.

Commenters in the Electrek article showed their interest in the Q.

"This is exactly the sort of car that is needed in Europe and Asia Pacific," one commenter said. "I hope it comes here."

"This is exactly the EV that Toyota should've been making for years now," another said.

