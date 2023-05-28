Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck is finally ready for production — here’s when you’ll be able to buy one

For Tesla fans eager to own a Cybertruck, an end to the wait may be in sight. As Electrek reports, Tesla is now ordering parts for the long-delayed electric vehicle (EV).

The Cybertruck is an electric pickup truck with a sharp, futuristic design. It was initially announced in 2019 and was expected to be available by 2021, but production was pushed back.

Still, estimated pre-sales reached 1.5 million by late 2022 as hopeful would-be owners flocked to get their names on Tesla’s waiting list.

For some, the wait may soon be over. According to Electrek, Korean manufacturing company Seoyon E-Hwa has received orders for several parts featured in the Cybertruck’s interior. The company reported that the contract period would last until 2028 and cover an expected $230 million worth of parts.

A major investment in parts is a positive sign that Tesla is getting started on manufacturing. This lines up with the company’s most recent statements (as of mid-May), reported by Electrek that the company will start Cybertruck production this summer and begin deliveries soon after.

The Cybertruck is expected to change America’s electric vehicle market, Electrek reports. In the past, most EVs have been smaller cars and vehicles like e-bikes. An electric pickup truck could attract the attention of buyers who would not have considered an EV before.

Ford recently made a similar move with its F-150 Lightning, a high-powered EV that was named Truck of the Year.

The more different types of EVs enter the market and the more affordable they get, the more people are buying them. This could make a major dent in air pollution created by travel, including heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide.

According to Statista, passenger cars put about 3.3 billion tons of carbon pollution into the atmosphere in 2020. The more people switch to non-polluting EVs, the lower that number will drop, potentially bringing down the Earth’s temperature and helping to stabilize the climate.

In the meantime, some Tesla customers may be able to enjoy their new Cybertrucks by the end of the year.

