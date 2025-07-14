Tesla faces lawsuit after man dies in burning Cybertruck: 'Defectively designed'

His family is seeking monetary damages of over $1 million.

A Texas man died trapped inside his burning Cybertruck after a crash.

His family is suing Tesla, alleging that the electric vehicle maker is to blame for his wrongful death.

What's happening?

As Chron reported, the deceased man's family claims Tesla was negligent in designing and manufacturing its Cybertruck.

According to the lawsuit, Michael Sheehan was driving a Cybertruck in Baytown, Texas, when the vehicle veered from the road, hit a culvert, and went up in flames.

The lawsuit claims the Cybertruck is "defectively designed" because a driver cannot open the door to escape once the electric power is lost. It also claims that Tesla doesn't provide adequate training or warnings to help occupants escape their vehicles after crashes.

Why are Cybertruck lawsuits significant?

Unfortunately, Sheehan's case is not an isolated incident, as numerous Cybertruck accidents have raised questions about the vehicle's safety and design.

There have been debates about the Cybertruck's ability to be repaired after crashes. Meanwhile, Tesla has faced other lawsuits related to its driving range claims and software updates.

These legal issues have the potential to overshadow the undeniable benefits of driving an EV, potentially deterring people from considering EV ownership.

However, bringing light to legitimate safety issues through legal means can also force EV manufacturers to make their vehicles safer and more reliable for drivers on the road.

What's being done to make EVs safer?

Fortunately, electric vehicles already meet the same safety standards as gas-powered vehicles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, and they come with features to cut electricity in the event of a collision or a detected circuit issue. Researchers are also steadily working on ways to further boost EV safety and advance EV adoption worldwide.

For example, University of Texas researchers created a device that can prevent and detect issues that cause EV malfunctions, especially in their navigation systems. Scientists have also been improving EV technology to make batteries less likely to explode — a very rare yet dangerous event.

Meanwhile, some EV drivers have taken safety measures into their own hands and installed DIY emergency rip cords.

Regular maintenance and understanding your EV's unique features can help keep you safe during everyday driving and in the event of a crash. EV manufacturers and trusted mechanics can offer guidance if you have technical questions about your vehicle or need help operating it safely.

