Tesla drivers take safety into their own hands with DIY escape hatches — and it reveals a bigger design flaw

Some Tesla owners fear they will be trapped inside their vehicles if they catch fire, so they are installing their own rip cords.

News of this increasingly popular DIY modification raises concerns about Tesla's door designs in an emergency.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What's happening?

As Fuel Arc reported, Tesla drivers have been taking safety into their own hands and rigging DIY emergency-escape rip cords. Some drivers have posted their setups on Reddit to spread the word and inform others about their strategy.

Drivers are concerned because the emergency release on Tesla doors is often unlabeled or hidden. They want a more obvious and easily accessible solution in the event of a crash that causes a fire so that they and their passengers aren't trapped inside.

The demand for Tesla emergency pull cords is so great that even commercial versions are sold on Amazon.

Why are EV manual escape strategies important?

People have died in Teslas because they've been trapped in their electric vehicles. Many people have criticized Tesla's door designs for not being user-intuitive, especially when someone is panicked and frantically trying to escape a fire.

Depending on your Tesla model, accessing the emergency release may require prying off a speaker grille, pulling out a bare wire, or lifting a heavy door overhead. Fuel Arc shared YouTube videos in its article demonstrating how to manually escape a Tesla Model X and Model Y if the electronic system becomes disabled.

This issue is one of several safety concerns raised about Tesla EVs lately, with drivers routinely making DIY modifications and taking safety matters into their own hands.

How can I avoid being trapped in an EV?

Fortunately, many other EV manufacturers have offered a solution to make it easy to escape their vehicles manually. Brands like Ford, Lexus, Audi, and Porsche have ensured drivers and passengers can mechanically open electronic doors by simply pulling the door handle harder.

Carmakers must prioritize safety and make escape easy and intuitive for everyone in a vehicle, including children and people who have suffered concussions because of a crash.

Until Tesla redesigns and updates its doors, consider installing your own rip cord or purchasing one from a trusted source. A simple, affordable solution can give you peace of mind and potentially keep you safe during an emergency.

To make EV driving a cleaner, greener form of transportation that's also safer, you can learn about new technological devices that can prevent malfunctions. It's also helpful to know how EVs differ from traditional cars that run on dirty energy so that you are as safe as possible out on the road.

