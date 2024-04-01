Ford announces free Tesla Supercharger adapters available to its EV owners until June 30

"Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E retail customers are the first of any non-Tesla automaker to gain access to Tesla Superchargers."

Ford recently announced that eligible Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners in the U.S. or Canada can now reserve their free Tesla Supercharger adapter. According to a Ford news release, new and existing Ford electric vehicle drivers can request the adapter through June 30 on Ford's website.

Customers will also need to be enrolled in Ford's BlueOval Charge network, which they'll be prompted to join before ordering their fast-charging adapter. According to Ford, drivers who miss the window for the free adapters can purchase one for $230.

Ford is gradually releasing a software update that enables Tesla Supercharger support for Mach-E and Lightning vehicles.

Customers can use their FordPass App or Charge Assist App to locate supported Tesla Superchargers and activate their charging session. In addition, Ford EV drivers can find which V3 Superchargers are available to Ford owners on Tesla's website.

Electrek reported that Ford was the first automaker to announce that it would add Tesla's charging plug, the North American Charging Standard (NACS), to its electric vehicles last May.

Now, the Combined Charging System (CCS) to NACS adapters will allow drivers to access over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers, more than doubling the fast-charging stations available on the Blue Charge Network.

Electrek explained that Ford's adapter will support fast charging at some Tesla V3 Superchargers but not V2 Superchargers or Tesla Destination Chargers.

"Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E retail customers are the first of any non-Tesla automaker to gain access to Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada," Ford said.

Per Electrek, Ford will begin incorporating the NACS connectors into its next-generation electric vehicles in 2025, eliminating the need for the Tesla Supercharger adapters.

A study by Cox Automotive reported that potential EV buyers cited a lack of charging stations as the second largest roadblock to purchasing an EV after affordability.

As Tesla and other EV manufacturers work to make more affordable models, expanding charging networks will hopefully encourage more people to make the switch.

Getting more electric cars on the road will also help curb dangerous planet-warming pollution from gas-guzzling vehicles, driving progress toward a cleaner, healthier future.

"I would like to thank Elon [Musk] and the Tesla team for their close collaboration and Tesla's leadership to help change the lives of so many EV customers through improved access to charging," Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said.

