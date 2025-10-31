Amish community shares surprising reaction after seeing Tesla Cybertruck for the first time: 'He couldn't believe [it]'

"Stopped by the Amish farm to get some raw milk. The farmer was amazed."

A Cybertruck driver in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, recently made a milk run, capturing the attention of some Amish neighbors and photos of a very cool vehicle juxtaposition.

The Cybertruck owner shared their images in the Facebook group Cybertruck Owners Only.

"Pennsylvania time-warp!" the original poster began. "Stopped by the Amish farm to get some raw milk. The farmer was amazed by the Cybertruck."

According to the poster, the farmer from whom he purchases milk "couldn't believe that there was no traditional engine block under the hood" of the Cybertruck.

The first photo was objectively striking: A Cybertruck was parked alongside a horse-drawn buggy, with farmland on either side, and two vastly different means of conveyance. Lancaster County, where the poster lives, has the largest concentration of Amish people in the U.S.

However, misconceptions about the Amish community's alleged avoidance or limited use of certain technologies abound.

Perhaps the most pervasive myth about the Amish is that they're averse to or prohibited from using electricity, as one Amish business noted. Amish America explained the community's embrace of batteries; at least two LED lights were visible on the buggy in the first pic.

Separately, Amish America addressed the misconception about electricity, noting that the group's restrictions have more to do with "reject[ing] public grid power" than eschewing energy.

As such, it's unsurprising that when the Amish require large-scale energy generation for applications like farming, they tend to rely on solar panels. That's not new, either — in 2007, NPR reported that Amish communities were early adopters of solar power.

"Eli Miller is Amish and sells solar equipment to his neighbors. He says about 80% of the Amish around here now use solar," NPR's transcript indicated. In 2013, NPR revisited Amish solar usage, calling it "God's grid" and adding that the Amish began adopting solar in the 1980s.

At least one Facebook commenter was aware of the Amish solar boom and speculated that their clean energy use could eventually extend to electric vehicles — and that the Amish might make their next buggy an EV.

"Some Amish can use solar and battery bank for electricity … it's not too far a leap to [an] electric vehicle. Maybe not as glitzy as a Cybertruck," the user wrote.

"The Amish who installed the steel roof on my house in WI were enamored with our EV and even more so with my modified 30MPH electric golf cart," another added.

"Hopefully you told him you're from year 2145," a third joked.

